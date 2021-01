Hadid, who spent most of the quarantine (and her pregnancy) at her mom’s farm in Pennsylvania, has only been back in Manhattan for a few weeks. In that time, though, she’s already managed to debut a number of winning looks, including an all-black ensemble topped with a newsboy cap that she wore during a walk with her sister Bella and her daughter, as well as a camel-colored look made up of a sold-out Thom Browne coat and the aforementioned Louis Vuitton hat. In other words, quarantine hasn’t hindered the model’s style in any way.