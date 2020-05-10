Gigi Hadid Makes A Special Promise To Her Baby On Mother’s Day

This year, Mother’s Day takes on a whole new meaning for Gigi Hadid. In a sweet Instagram tribute to her mother, Yolanda Hadid, the mom-to-be promised to do her best to be just like her. “Best I could ever ask for,” Gigi captioned a childhood photo of her looking like the spitting image of her mother on the beach, complete with matching braids. “Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words.”
Soon after posting the photo, Gigi, who is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik, shared a series of photos with her mother on her Instagram Story ranging from childhood photos to more recent red carpet pictures. She also included photos with her two grandmothers, celebrating three generations of mothers in one Instagram Story. Gigi is known for going all out on Instagram for Mother’s Day. In the past, she has posted many shoutouts to her mother on the holiday, her birthday, and throughout the year for good measure.
Advertisement
Yolanda confirmed the news that Gigi is pregnant in an interview and gave fans a little more information. “Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press," she told RTL Boulevard. "Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become Oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."
Gigi also confirmed the exciting news. In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gigi said, "Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.” She also revealed her biggest pregnancy craving: everything bagels. In fact, she even celebrated her birthday with an everything bagel-themed cake. However, fans believe the celebration was about more than her birthday and bagels. Some keen-eyed observers spotted a pink-and-blue color scheme, leading some fans to believe that her birthday party doubled as a gender reveal party.
If there is one positive outcome from quarantine for Gigi, it’s that she has been able to spend weeks in the quiet and comfort of her family’s Pennsylvania farm with loved ones. "I’m trying [to be present]," she told Fallon. "Especially during this time — it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it."
Advertisement