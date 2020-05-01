Gigi Hadid Dished About Her Biggest Pregnancy Craving

Gigi Hadid didn't make the world wait long before confirming her reported pregnancy. Soon after her mother Yolanda spilled the tea, Hadid herself got on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gushed about the big news herself. She also opened up about some of her pregnancy cravings.
Fallon kicked off the Zoom interview by congratulating Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik, on the pregnancy. "Thank you so much!" she replied. "Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”
Fallon asked about Hadid's recent birthday, and that's when Hadid mentioned her biggest pregnancy craving: everything bagels.
She went so far to have an everything bagel-themed cake for her 25th birthday “breakfast party,” which she celebrated at her farm in Pennsylvania where she’s isolating. "That's my craving, I eat an everything bagel a day and so I was already like, so excited that my birthday cake was the everything bagel,” she told Fallon.
Doubly exciting for Hadid was the fact that the marble cake — which had chocolate chip buttercream inside — was made specially for her by Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro. Hadid is a huge fan.
“I don’t know if it was like my hormones right now, or just like quarantine emotional-ness, I cried every five minutes for like any hour every time I thought about that Buddy made my cake. I couldn’t stop crying with happiness, I’m honored he’d make me a cake during quarantine.”
During the pandemic, fulfilling her craving takes some planning ahead, Hadid acknowledged. She told Fallon that she orders a dozen everything bagels from a local shop every two weeks, cuts them in half, and freezes them so they last.
She's also trying to find the bright side to being stuck at home right now. "I’m trying [to be present]," she said. "Especially during this time — it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it."
