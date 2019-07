Pregnancy Mood Swings Are Normal — But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Easy

On top of all the physical changes, pregnant people may be worried about the pain of labor gaining weight or pregnancy acne . Additionally, pregnancy can affect a person’s relationship with their partner (if they have one), too. Along with libido changes , pregnancy can add stress about the future. “The pregnancy often throws that relationship into a whole new level of commitment that needs to be negotiated. Not to mention there are so many new things that need to be discussed – how will we parent together ? How do we want (or don’t want) our families to be involved? These conversations can be difficult, as both parties will likely have strong feelings about these subjects,” Lively adds. Additionally, relationships with friends , family, and coworkers may change as well. “When you stop to think about it, it’s no wonder women have mood swings while pregnant!” Lively says.