Why We Need To Talk About Pregnancy Weight Gain

In addition to the mostly justifiable medical surveillance pregnant women endure, there’s also the wholly unnecessary, yet relentless, amateur surveillance we encounter all around us. In the first two trimesters of my second pregnancy, various people told me that I “didn’t even look pregnant”, obviously meaning it as a compliment. My mother informed me, repeatedly, that I shouldn’t get my hopes up about delivering my second baby as early as my first, because I had been so much bigger last time. And now in my third trimester, if another person remarks “You’re so pregnant” to me, I might lose it. With these comments echoing in my head, so too have I surveilled myself, examining my body in the mirror, testing my clothes, trying to see if I was gaining weight at the same rate — or maybe, I hoped, a little slower? — as I had last time. Even as much as I’ve known, intellectually, that weight gain in pregnancy is healthy and desirable, the toxic messaging of a fatphobic culture dies hard.