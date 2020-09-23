Future Zaddy Zayn Teases A New (Musical) Baby

A lot is going on in the Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid household. The couple’s first baby is on the way (or may have already arrived), Zayn just announced new music, and the Malik-Hadid is sponsored by a new Harry Potter puzzle game? Like we said, there is a lot going on.
Anyone following the entire Hadid family may have seen grandfather-to-be Mohamed Hadid’s now-deleted post containing a poem to his grandchild. It was shared on Wednesday, September 16, and some believe it could have been the day Malik and Hadid’s baby was born.
Advertisement
“Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be,” read the handwritten note. “I wish for you the sun and moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always here, I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear. Is it possible that he took it down because the new parents weren’t ready to share the happy news just yet? That same week, soon-to-be aunt Bella Hadid posted a very nostalgic Instagram post with her sister when they were on their family’s Pennsylvania farm back in June right around the same time.
Perhaps the couple is waiting to reveal the news in their own way, like in new music from Zayn. The singer announced this week that he is putting out new music for the first time in two years. The title of the song itself, "Better, hints at his future life as a father and soon-to-be Zaddy. He teased a clip of the mellow R&B track on Wednesday morning reminding us that he only needs mere seconds to get us hooked on a new song. The song and music video are due to be released Friday, reports Billboard.
Since the R&B singer released his sophomore album, Icarus Falls, in 2018, he’s kept pretty quiet appearing on a few other artists’ projects throughout 2019 including a remix of Shaed’s “Trampoline,” “Rumors” by Sabrina Claudio, and “Flames” by R3hab. And let’s not forget the reboot of “A Whole New World” with Zhavia Ward for the live-action Aladdin remake.
From the looks of the teaser, "Better" is a far stretch from his RECENT Disney track, putting the singer closer to his Hadid-inspired "PILLOWTALK." .