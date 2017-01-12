It's only been about 24 hours since we first saw those paparazzi pictures of The Weeknd kissing Selena Gomez. Since then, people have written about the sudden (and surprising) pairing, the connection between the two women, and Gomez's potential influence on The Weeknd's new music video. None of the three parties intertwined in the story have made a comment about the existence of the images, nor the validity of the couple, but now Bella's father has broken his silence by posting a thinly-veiled message of support for his 20-year-old daughter.
The real estate developer (and father to Bella's older sister, Gigi, and younger brother, Anwar) shared a picture of himself with Bella, writing: "Daddy's little Girl. I love you to the moon and back one thousand and one times. @bellahadid you are the star that lights up the moon. You are the smile that wake up to every morning."
One can easily see the connection between her father's endearing words and the news that her ex-boyfriend is potentially dating a former friend. In another total dad move, he shared a video of his new book of advice, which he dedicates to his children.
