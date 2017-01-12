Everyone Thinks These Weeknd Lyrics Are About Selena Gomez

The new Weeknd-Selena Gomez romance (go-mance? wo-mance?) has fans in a bit of a tizzy. A big part of that tizzy is analyzing the Weeknd's back catalogue. After all, if celebs aren't encoding hidden messages in their lyrics, then what is the damn point? The lyrics in question are in "Party Monster," off his newest, Starboy.
holy shit omg so that's why party monster by the weeknd has the lyrics "like selena, ass shaped like selena" pic.twitter.com/4ZRbFKsbns— alice (@rosestruly) January 11, 2017
Of course, others have been quick to point out that the Weeknd probably meant the mononymic Selena. That's as in tragically dead Quintanilla, not Gomez.
let's get this straight. bc yall on some dumb shit. the "ass shaped like selena" lyric is about the queen. not selena gomez pic.twitter.com/bby6MOvkMK— ? (@ntrlmusicxo) January 11, 2017
The Weeknd was def talking abt Selena Quintanilla when he said "ass shaped like Selena" but Selena Gomez hit him up like ? n he let her rock— xahed rahim (@twomilligrams) January 11, 2017
The Weeknd reportedly split with Bella Hadid in early November. Starboy was released November 25. So either the Weeknd was talking about Selena Quintanilla or he is really, really fast to move on.
