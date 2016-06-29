The singer was dubbed the "Tejano Madonna" by fans and the media for the flamboyant, provocative outfits she would wear, many of which she designed herself. This led her to launch her own clothing line and open two Texas boutiques, both called Selena Etc.



More impressive still was the star's philanthropic works. Quintanilla was an active part of the Latino community in her home state of Texas, working with Toys for Tots and D.A.R.E., putting on benefit concerts and educating kids about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.



At the height of her success Selena, age 23, was shot and killed by her friend and employee Yolanda Saldívar in March of 1995. In honor of the fallen legend, Quintanilla was inducted into several halls of fame, including those of Billboard and the Hard Rock Café, was the basis for the 1997 film Selena (starring Jennifer Lopez as the woman herself) as well as memorialized in street murals across the country. Her addition to the Walk of Fame is only the latest of her many deserved tributes.



Also joining the star walk next year are Eva Longoria, John Legend, Ice Cube, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.



We're not the only ones excited about Selena's star, check out these twitter fan reactions:

