Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Sport Matching Evil Eye Bracelets

One week ago, TMZ reported news that 25-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid was expecting her first child with her on-again, off-again beau — former One Direction member Zayn Malik. It was confirmed by her mom, former Real Housewives star Yolanda Hadid. And then, finally, by Gigi herself.
Now, the expecting parents are confirming their pregnancy for a third time — this time as a couple. No, they didn’t go live on Instagram or record another segment for Jimmy Fallon. But rather, the duo wore matching evil eye bracelets, accessories that are said to ward off evil spirits, to solidify their impending parenthood.
The bracelets were sent to the couple by Detroit-based jewelry designer George Khalife. According to Khalife’s Instagram caption, they’re meant to provide “good vibes only for this beautiful couple.”
Of the decision to send the couple the bracelets, he told People, "We’re all of Middle Eastern descent and in our culture, evil eyes ward off jealousy and negativity."
The exact bracelets gifted to Hadid and Malik — each of which is made of 14 karat gold and containing a .20 carat diamond evil eye — are still available for purchase at $275 a piece. Of course, they aren’t likely to last for long. So to help you join in celebrating the happy couple on their growing family, we went ahead and rounded up 10 evil eye bracelets just like theirs.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.