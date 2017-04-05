Here’s How You Can Shop Urban Decay's Rad New Collection A Week Early

Update: Remember that noise you heard surrounding the Urban Decay x Jean-Michel Basquiat collection? Well, it's about to get a lot louder. The brand announced that you'll soon be able to pick up the products (yep, even that elusive makeup vault) a whopping seven days earlier than originally slated — right in the heart of New York City.
If you live in the area (or have some saved-up miles you can spend), make sure to pop by The New Stand in Union Square from April 10 to April 17. It's not just any old shop, either — it's an underground store located inside the subway, which is a nod to the late artist's work. Consider all your makeup prayers, answered.
This story was originally published on March 15, 2017.
Vincent van Gogh's Starry Night. Jackson Pollock's Mural. Andy Warhol's Campbell Soup. There's just something about a damn good piece of artwork that gives it a certain je ne sais quoi. That is, it's so special and one-of-a-kind, you can't help but stop and stare. Well, the same exact thing can be said about the new makeup vault from Urban Decay — and probably for more reasons than one.
For starters, the entire collection was inspired by famed graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, known for his vibrant tags smattered across the high rise buildings in bustling New York City in the '80s. His work, in a few words, was the stuff of creative genius: He used colors, symbols, and images to send political messages — pioneering the neo-expressionist movement we've come to know today. Now, Urban Decay is paying homage to the icon with 12 limited-edition, specially-created products, all housed in one UD Jean-Michel Basquiat Vault.
Each one features packaging that looks like pieces of art in and of itself: You've got two eyeshadow palettes (one with pumped up colors; the other veers more neutral), three lipstick shades, a blush/bronzer quad, and three eyeliner pencils. No word yet on the exact launch date, but we do know that the entire vault will be available at Sephora for $165 — which is a hell of a lot less than a knockoff Mona Lisa, and almost as pretty. Click through the slides to see every individual item that are sure to become collector's items.