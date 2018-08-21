If you thought the end of summer meant that half-day Fridays end and the only vacation you have to look forward to is four months away, then you're right. But before your seasonal affective disorder is fully triggered, you might want to hear what Sephora has waiting for you at the end of August. Hint: It's the retailer's biggest sale of the year.
Yep, starting August 24th, everything on Sephora's website will be available at a discounted price — at least, if you're a Beauty Insider. Like the sales that have come before it, Sephora's Beauty Insider Appreciation Sale offers special codes for its three tiers of loyalty members to access the kind of discounts you've been waiting all year for.
Here's how the sale works: Rouge members will get exclusive access on the 24th — before anyone else — and receive 20% off in stores and online with the code "YESROUGE." On the 30th, the sale will open up to VIB members who will receive 15% off with the code "YESVIB," and Beauty Insiders, who will receive 10% off with the code "YESINSIDER".
Need some guidance on what exactly to buy with your sale code? Ahead, the 15 picks we think are worth your money.
