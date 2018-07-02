Charlotte Tilbury's Sold-Out Gold Highlighter Is Back — & Even Better

Every big-name celebrity makeup artist has a signature claim to fame. Patrick Ta has mastered the modern cat-eye seen all over the red carpet, complete with smoked-out lids and strategic strokes of white liner. Pat McGrath is the queen of the bold runway lip, so much so that she made her own cult-favorite line of statement sticks and glosses. And if you think about the pro who best knows glow, crafting the most gorgeous highlight on every face she lays a brush to — you know we're talking Charlotte Tilbury.
After two decades of working her beauty magic on every A-lister, from her BFF Kate Moss to Penelope Cruz, the British-born MUA launched her own eponymous brand in 2013, and it's quickly become one of the most coveted labels on the market. You'll hear nothing but five-star reviews of the best-selling Magic Cream and the revolutionary dry (yes, dry) sheet mask, but there's one product in particular that flew off shelves mere moments after its release: the Charlotte Tilbury Bar of Gold Highlighter. The tiny gold-nugget highlighter immediately earned its place as the crème de la crème of highlighters, adding the perfect touch of gilded shimmer for healthy, glowy skin.
Advertisement
Now, the best-selling illuminator is back by popular demand — and because she's an innovator, Tilbury went one step beyond simply re-releasing the gold-standard (literally) formula. Rather, she made it even better this time around, designing a three-pan palette that includes not only the OG bar of gold, but a soft, pink-tinted rose and a deeper shimmery bronze along with it.
All three pressed powders are densely packed in the pan, making the finish gorgeously creamy and a dream to blend. As with all of Tilbury's good-for-skin makeup, the illuminators can be swept over every part of the face — on cheekbones for a glossy highlight, as an eyeshadow, to add some shimmer to the décolletage, or even patted over lipstick as a chrome overlay.
We tried all three shades on different skin tones, and they each deliver the perfect lit-from-within glow on all complexions, from fair to deep. To snag the new glow palette that Charlotte herself calls "a lustrous library of light for the face and body," head to the Charlotte Tilbury website to join the waitlist before it sells out — again.
Advertisement