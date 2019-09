It's no secret that we love a good lipstick around here — after all, we've probably tried a few thousand and a half. But we’ve never exactly put our own creation out there into the universe — that is, until now. That's right, we've officially teamed up with none other than Revlon — a brand that, like us, celebrates bold women and encourages them to look and feel damn good. Together we're bringing to life our very own lip collab, "Make Your Mark," to help you (yes, YOU) do just that: stamp your world with originality.