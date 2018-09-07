It's no secret that we love a good lipstick around here — after all, we've probably tried a few thousand and a half. But we’ve never exactly put our own creation out there into the universe — that is, until now. That's right, we've officially teamed up with none other than Revlon — a brand that, like us, celebrates bold women and encourages them to look and feel damn good. Together we're bringing to life our very own lip collab, "Make Your Mark," to help you (yes, YOU) do just that: stamp your world with originality.
The limited-edition collection features three of the brand's most iconic and universally flattering shades: Love Is On (a bright, fiery red), Cherries In The Snow (a juicy, bold magenta), and Black Cherry (a deep, berry mauve). At $14.99, each makeup bag includes one of the three shades in a creamy lipstick and a matte balm, a kiss-shaped key ring, and custom stickers we're already dying to put on our phone cases. And as for the playful, imaginative packaging? You can thank illustrator Stephanie Deangelis — who worked together with the art collective Women Who Draw — for the totally gorgeous designs. So go ahead, feast your eyes on the new collab below, and snag your favorite set at Walgreens before it sells out.