Story from Beauty

15 Editor-Approved Makeup Trends Perfect For Fall

Samantha Sasso
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images.
It may not be January 1, but we are on the cusp of a new season. As much as we'll miss showing off our retro headbands on a beach in Bali (wait, no, that's Chrissy Teigen), we're more than willing to give the fall season a chance. Just like the beginning of a new year, it's all about taking chances and pushing the boundaries outside our comfort zones.
For us, that means trying new makeup, testing trends, and taking plenty of selfies. Our strategy: Scope out inspiration on Instagram and get to work. Luckily, we've found everything we need — from neon liner to glitter shadow — perfect for the season. Even better, it's all celeb-approved.
If you're thinking what we're thinking, click ahead for all the makeup inspiration you need for fall.
Related Stories
The Best Fall Makeup Under $20
How Your Makeup Might Actually Change Your Mood
All The Stars Who Wore THIS Nail Trend Tonight

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series