The Best Contour Kits For Instant Cheekbones — No Matter Your Skill Level

It was only a few years ago that the growing infatuation with beauty vloggers and reality TV stars like Kim Kardashian West gave us the razor-sharp contouring phenomenon, but it feels like another time altogether. Chiseling your cheeks is still popular among professional makeup artists who've mastered it for red-carpet clients, but it's safe to say that the rest of us have generally toned it down about five notches. Now, the goal is to subtly define your cheekbones for a natural-looking sculpt — which can sometimes be turned up a little.
Whether you're already a pro at the chiseled look or made it your goal to become better at it in 2019, it can be hard to find the product that's just right for you. That's where palettes come in: They give you way more creative freedom than a single contouring stick or solo powder, and there are options for everyone, from novice to master. Ahead, we rounded up the best-selling contour kits on the market right now.
