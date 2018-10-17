As the YouTube beauty world explodes with influencer feuds and never-ending drama, Rihanna —being the beam of light that she is in the industry — has come to the rescue by dropping a video we never knew we needed until now.
The beauty mogul released her first YouTube tutorial for Fenty Beauty in celebration of her new holiday collection, Chill Owt, that dropped last week. While RiRi has given us makeup tutorials before, via Instagram stories and Vogue, this is her first time filming a full-length YouTube video for Fenty Beauty. The best part? This is only the first of more to come. "Get ready for Tutorial Tuesdays with Rihanna where she shares a new makeup tutorial every week," wrote the brand on YouTube. (And just like that, we've marked our calendars.)
For her first post, Rihanna focused on one product from the holiday collection: the Killawatt Foil Palette, which features seven different highlighter shades. She starts off the video pointing out the variety of shades offered in the palette, then explains why it's an all-around, multipurpose product. "You can use it on your cheeks, on your eyes, on your body. In so many different ways. It's such a flexible product," she says. Proving that point, Rihanna gets right into her tutorial, showing us how to use the highlighter palette seven different ways.
First, RiRi dusts highlighter all over her lids to create a glitter eyeshadow look, and follows with a lighter shade on the inner corners of her eyes. She sweeps another shade on the high points of her cheeks, and then things get even more interesting. Rihanna takes the tip of the same brush and sweeps highlighter on the higher edges of her ears, explaining that it gives the area "life" when you're wearing a ponytail. To finish it all off, she glides the cream-to-powder formula on her collarbones and adds a metallic lip shade from the Snow Nights Lipstick Set, which is also included in her holiday collection.
So, there you have it folks: Like most things, Rihanna works hard to earn that glow. As we wait on the rest of Tutorial Tuesdays, we have our fingers crossed that we'll learn more inside tricks from the busiest woman in beauty (and music, and film...)
