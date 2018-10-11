Here Are All The Details On Fenty Beauty's Holiday Collection

Update: There's only one day left before the release of Fenty Beauty's holiday collection, and — after weeks of slow and excruciating sneak-peeks — the brand has officially showed us everything.
The Chill Owt collection will feature a highlighter palette, a 7-piece loose metallic powder set, two 3-piece metallic lipstick bundles, a lipstick duo (packaged in an ornament), three metallic eye and lip crayon sets, and a fun-sized glitter pom pom with pink shimmer. The prices vary from $19 to $99. So, whether you're looking to treat yourself before the holidays or gift the makeup lovers in your life, you'll be sure to find something worth snagging — if you act fast, of course.
This story was originally published October 4, 2018.
Update: Just one day after announcing its holiday highlighter palette, Fenty Beauty is now giving us a look at the rest of the festive collection that will be dropping on October 12. While the brand didn't give the full scoop on all the products, it did reveal that there are three multi-use metallic crayons on the way. The creamy Frost Money crayons can be used on the lips and eyes for "pops of color, eyeliner, smokey eyes, chromed out lips, or a full monochromatic look," the brand wrote on Instagram.
From the looks of the collection photo, it seems that there are also more lip products on the way, along with loose glitter and eyeliner pots. But the highlighter palette and crayons prove that Rihanna wants to deliver on multipurpose makeup products this holiday season. And we're here for it.
This story was originally published October 3, 2018.
Fenty Beauty's Stunna Week had us on the edge of our seats last week as the brand dropped brand-new shades of the popular Stunna Lip Paint on a whim (we're talking no teasers or warnings). The week — and our subsequent anxiety — ended with the most surprising release of all: a jet-black lipstick shade that's perfect for Halloween. But just as our emotions were leveling out after all the newness, Rihanna announced an entire new collection for the holidays.
Ironically, it's called the Chillowt holiday collection, and the first product to be announced is the Killawatt Foil Palette, a 7-pan highlighter palette with various metallic shades. The iridescent colors can be used "to glo' up your eyes and cheeks," according to the brand's post on Instagram. The colors include lavender, blue, copper, tangerine, and burgundy. As for the formula, it's the same cream-to-powder texture of the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter. Fenty Beauty's Instagram also gave followers a preview of what the shades look like on different skin tones with four swatching videos that prove just how pigmented, shimmery, and universally-flattering the colors are.
Rihanna previewed the palette in Sydney on Wednesday. This was just days after she was in Dubai, where she released her Uninvited Stunna Lip Paint at a Fenty Beaut master class. (Clearly, she has no chill.) So, now every time Rihanna lands in a new city for an event, we'll have our eyes wide open to see what she has in store.
We wouldn't be surprised if she reveals other holiday products in the coming days, because would it really be Fenty Beauty if there wasn't more on the horizon? For the holidays last year, Fenty dropped a celestial-themed collection that included lipsticks, glosses, eyeshadow palette, eye liner, and a brush. If there is more, we'd take a guess on a silver version of her Body Lava, metallic lips (as seen on her promotional image), and maybe even eyelashes.
For now, we'll just make some room on our vanities and get ready for the Killwatt Foil Palette, which will be available worldwide on October 12 at fentybeauty.com, sephora.com, and harveynichols.com.
