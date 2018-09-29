We Tried Fenty Beauty's Black Stunna Lip Paint On 7 Different Skin Tones

Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
It says a lot if I turn on Instagram push notifications for someone. It says even more if that someone is actually a brand, but Fenty Beauty has left me no choice. Rihanna has everyone on the edge of their seats this week, releasing shades of the popular Stunna Lip Paint like they're surprise album drops (which, by the way, the Navy would also appreciate).
The long-wear liquid lipstick had originally only been available in red, but three nude shades joined the lineup this week: Unbutton, Uncuffed, and Unveil. And, true to form, it seems that Rihanna has saved the best for last with Uninvited, a jet-black shade that she promises looks good on all skin tones.
We managed to get our hands on the lipstick before its release, and put it to the test on seven R29 staffers. Is it as universally flattering as Ri-Ri promises? Check out our honest opinions and photos, ahead.