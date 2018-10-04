Fenty Beauty Is Ready For The Holidays — Here's A Look At The New Collection

Fenty Beauty's Stunna Week had us on the edge of our seats last week as the brand dropped brand-new shades of the popular Stunna Lip Paint on a whim (we're talking no teasers or warnings). The week — and our subsequent anxiety — ended with the most surprising release of all: a jet-black lipstick shade that's perfect for Halloween. But just as our emotions were levelling out after all the newness, Rihanna announced an entire new collection for the holidays.
Ironically, it's called the Chillowt holiday collection, and the first product to be announced is the Killawatt Foil Palette, a 7-pan highlighter palette with various metallic shades. The iridescent colours can be used "to glo' up your eyes and cheeks," according to the brand's post on Instagram. The colours include lavender, blue, copper, tangerine, and burgundy. As for the formula, it's the same cream-to-powder texture of the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter. Fenty Beauty's Instagram also gave followers a preview of what the shades look like on different skin tones with four swatching videos that prove just how pigmented, shimmery, and universally-flattering the colours are.
Advertisement
Rihanna previewed the palette in Sydney on Wednesday. This was just days after she was in Dubai, where she released her Uninvited Stunna Lip Paint at a Fenty Beaut master class. (Clearly, she has no chill.) So, now every time Rihanna lands in a new city for an event, we'll have our eyes wide open to see what she has in store.
We wouldn't be surprised if she reveals any other holiday products in the coming days, because would it really be Fenty Beauty if there wasn't more on the horizon? This time last year, Fenty dropped a celestial-themed collection that included lipsticks, glosses, an eyeshadow palette, eye liner and a brush. If there is more, we'd take a guess on a silver version of her Body Lava, metallic lips (as seen on her promotional image), and maybe even eyelashes.
For now, we'll just make some room on our vanities and get ready for the Killwatt Foil Palette, which will be available worldwide on October 12 at harveynichols.com.
Advertisement