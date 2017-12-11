5 Alternatives To This Best Selling Highlighting Palette

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
For a brand without formal celebrity ambassadors, ColourPop sure knows how to create a buying frenzy online. The L.A.-based brand has a reputation for producing trendy makeup that sell out in a matter of hours, from dusty rose-hued palettes to churro-inspired highlighters. And the brand's best selling Gimme More highlighting palette is no exception.
The six pan palette, $18, is a glow lover's dream. The powder formula is buttery to the touch and never looks dry, chalky, or patchy on our skin. Plus, Gimme More contains a combination of warm shades — from tangerine to Champagne — that can be worn solo or mixed for a custom look.
Sadly, the entire stock of the palette has been wiped clean. But thankfully ColourPop has dozens of single highlighters to choose from. Still itching for a palette, however, simply check out five of our favorites, ahead.