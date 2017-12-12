The Real Reason Your Favorite Beauty Products Are Always "Sold Out"
Are big beauty brands using waitlists and sold-out alerts to manipulate sales? R29 investigates.
Only 3,000 were stocked at the time of the launch, even though the brand founder had mentioned that there were over 300,000 visitors to the website...
You wouldn’t think that a new lipstick being unavailable would alert us to danger, but your old brain is very sensitive to fear of loss and fear of losing out on an opportunity.
@TooFaced 17 days & still waiting for my #SweetPeach order.Fancy explaining why.?? ??— Patricia Tombolani⭐️ (@Mamafish_TW) December 31, 2016
ETA for my #TooFaced #SweetPeach order from Dec 14th is now JANUARY 3rd! So much for it being a Christmas present #happynewyear ???— Veronica (@itsv_82) December 30, 2016
I was here the first year of Kylie [Cosmetics] and I would have a hard time recommending scarcity to anyone...