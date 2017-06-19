The Beauty Brand With The 25,000-Person Wait List Has Some BIG News

Update: After months of internet buzz surrounding the up-and-coming and affordable beauty brand Deciem, it looks as if one other iconic company had its eye on the indie collection all along. According to WWD, Estée Lauder recently made an investment in the millennial brand.
While terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed, both companies seem eager to get started on the working relationship. Brandon Truaxe, the founder of Deciem, told the publication, "It’s nearly unthinkable for a conglomerate to embrace a disruptive mind-set like that of Deciem — and yet we have felt like family from the very first day we met the loving team at the Estée Lauder Companies."
The move is one in a string of investments by Estée Lauder. The company also recently acquired Too Faced and Becca Cosmetics — two other makeup brands that tailor to a younger demographic. Needless to say, we're excited to see how this affects Deciem's rapid growth. Considering it's already launched 10 beauty collections in just three years, we have a feeling the best it yet to come.
This story was originally published on April 3, 2017.
Purchasing a Birkin bag is notoriously difficult, even once you’ve gotten past the price tag. That’s because the iconic purse has an extensive wait list that can take years to break through. (How Kris Jenner has, like, 20 of them without anyone ever seeing her name on standby remains a mystery. But we digress.)
Point is, the purpose of a waiting list isn’t just to make people wait. There’s also a psychological aspect that helps increase demand, because nothing makes you want something more than when thousands of other people want it, too. High demand makes things more desirable — which is only part of the reason why this new foundation has over 25,000 people who’ve already put their names down to be first in line when it launches in mid-April.
The real reason — as in, the reason why people would even want to be on a wait list for a foundation in the first place — is because The Ordinary, the Canadian-based brand behind the foundation, has a following that’s as close to cult-like as you can get. The Ordinary is brought to you by DECIEM, a larger umbrella of brands with a story (and inventory) that’s worth diving into, and its mission is to bring expensive medical-grade skincare formulas to the general public, for cheap.
Soon, fans of The Ordinary’s signature products, like the Advanced Retinoid 2% and Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, will be able to get their hands on the brand’s not one, but two new foundations. One’s a lightweight medium coverage Serum Foundation with SPF 15, and the other is a creamy, natural-looking Coverage Foundation that’s packed with pigment. They’ll retail for $6.70 and $6.90, respectively — which is, in true The Ordinary fashion, a mind-bogglingly affordable price to pay for excellent formulas that are seriously effective. As they say, the best things in life are worth the wait...
