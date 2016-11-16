#regram @jerrodblandino My values, morals and heart will never change. I have built my life and my company with love, kindness, positivity and compassion for animals and all of God's creatures. That will NEVER change. This is way bigger than business for me, it's my life and my heart at the deepest level. It means everything to me. We have been a champion for animals since our beginning in 1998 and that has only grown stronger and more powerful with every passing day. Rest assured we continue to have iron-clad rules in place that will ensure we will NEVER test on animals and we will NOT sell in China. I'm truly honored that we continue to be supported and acknowledged by @peta (link in bio). Thank you for your passion and support for animals, I'm grateful you've used your voices to ensure animals are protected and treated with kindness and love. I'm right there with you and always will be. XOXO, J

