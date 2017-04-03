Purchasing a Birkin bag is notoriously difficult, even once you’ve gotten past the price tag. That’s because the iconic purse has an extensive wait list that can take years to break through. (How Kris Jenner has, like, 20 of them without anyone ever seeing her name on standby remains a mystery. But we digress.)
Point is, the purpose of a waiting list isn’t just to make people wait. There’s also a psychological aspect that helps increase demand, because nothing makes you want something more than when thousands of other people want it, too. High demand makes things more desirable — which is only part of the reason why this new foundation has over 25,000 people who’ve already put their names down to be first in line when it launches in mid-April.
The real reason — as in, the reason why people would even want to be on a wait list for a foundation in the first place — is because The Ordinary, the Canadian-based brand behind the foundation, has a following that’s as close to cult-like as you can get. The Ordinary is brought to you by DECIEM, a larger umbrella of brands with a story (and inventory) that’s worth diving into, and its mission is to bring expensive medical-grade skincare formulas to the general public, for cheap.
Soon, fans of The Ordinary’s signature products, like the Advanced Retinoid 2% and Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, will be able to get their hands on the brand’s not one, but two new foundations. One’s a lightweight medium coverage Serum Foundation with SPF 15, and the other is a creamy, natural-looking Coverage Foundation that’s packed with pigment. They’ll retail for £5.70 and £5.90, respectively — which is, in true The Ordinary fashion, a mind-bogglingly affordable price to pay for excellent formulas that are seriously effective. As they say, the best things in life are worth the wait...
