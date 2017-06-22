Just when you thought the peach makeup craze had passed, Too Faced is coming along to blow the trend out of the water — again. Yep, the rumors are true: All those teaser photos from co-founder Jerrod Blandino’s Instagram were real. So what’s in this massive collection and when does it come out? Sooner than you think, actually.
When the first Sweet Peach collection dropped, Too Faced fans couldn't get enough. (Even the website crashed because more than 10,000 people rushed to the new arrivals section.) Now, the brand is putting a new spin on the nectar line that's sure to be bigger than ever. Here's what you can expect: A comfort-matte collection that will cover everything you need from foundation to setting powder to blush, all housed inside some of the best looking — and smelling — packaging we’ve ever seen.
Click ahead to check out the new Peaches & Cream collection dropping exclusively at Sephora on August 28, and then on Too Faced's site September 1.