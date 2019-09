When the first Sweet Peach collection dropped, Too Faced fans couldn't get enough. (Even the website crashed because more than 10,000 people rushed to the new arrivals section.) Now, the brand is putting a new spin on the nectar line that's sure to be bigger than ever. Here's what you can expect: A comfort-matte collection that will cover everything you need from foundation to setting powder to blush, all housed inside some of the best looking — and smelling — packaging we’ve ever seen.