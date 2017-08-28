5 Alternatives To ColourPop's Sold-Out Eyeshadow Palette

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
ColourPop may only be three years old, but it's quickly become one of the most covetable beauty brands around. Apart from the ridiculously affordable lineup and that link to Kylie Cosmetics, though, there's another reason the line makes headlines left and right: the collaborations.
The brand's most recent one with Claws actress Karrueche Tran is definitely one to
write home text the group chat about. It's the third collection Tran has curated with the brand and it just might be the best yet.
Out of the entire rose-themed line (which includes four lipsticks, a cheek palette, and an eyeshadow palette), the pressed powder shadow palette "She" is the only item that's sold out — probably because it has a host of metallic and matte shades in warm-toned hues like burgundy, rose gold, and orange that are ultra-flattering on all skin tones.
Missed your chance to nab the palette but still want to rock rose-tinged eyes? Ahead, five alternatives that'll give you the look.