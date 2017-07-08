ColourPop Is About To Drop A Collab With Karrueche Tran — & It’s Good

ColourPop has crafted a reputation for themselves for not only creating instant cult products but also for their collaborations. They've worked with YouTubers, cartoon characters, and now they're working with Karrueche Tran on what might be one of their best collabs yet.
This is not the first time that the Claws actress and model has worked with ColourPop on a collection. In fact, this is her third collection with brand. The last two releases were met with wild success, and they quickly sold out. The first collaboration showed off a range of eyeshadows, lip colors, and blush. The second focused more closely on a capsule of four lip colors. The soon-to-be-released third round of the successful team up will be more similar to the first offering a variety of products.
The newest ColourPop and Karrueche Tran collaboration is called Karrueche Fem Rosa and, as the name would imply, is set around a floral theme. It features a set of three lip colors, a face palette, and an eyeshadow palette. Each product contains a range of warm, rich hues that capture the essence of a rose garden. With both lighter and darker shades in the eyeshadow palette and the liquid lipsticks, the combinations have us wanting to try out every color.
In an interview with Hello Giggles, Tran sang the praises of the popular cosmetics brand for being both on trend and affordable. "I love that so many girls are able to purchase and be a part of it," she said. "I don’t want to have a product where nobody can really afford it, so it’s really great."
If reading this has you all kinds of excited for the Fem Rosa collection, here is the best news of all – the line comes out July 13! The only thing better than finding a killer makeup collaboration is finding out that you won't have to wait very long to get your hands on it.
