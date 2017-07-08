ColourPop Is About To Drop A Collab With Karrueche Tran — & It’s Good

The newest ColourPop and Karrueche Tran collaboration is called Karrueche Fem Rosa and, as the name would imply, is set around a floral theme. It features a set of three lip colors, a face palette, and an eyeshadow palette. Each product contains a range of warm, rich hues that capture the essence of a rose garden. With both lighter and darker shades in the eyeshadow palette and the liquid lipsticks, the combinations have us wanting to try out every color.