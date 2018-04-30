Imagine spending a good chunk of your Friday night color correcting, concealing, applying your foundation, and contouring only to have your hard work melt off by the time you make it to the bar. Truth be told, forgetting a delicate dusting of setting powder is almost worse than forgetting your primer before you apply your base.
"Think of setting powder as the varnish a painter uses to protect pigments from fading over time on her canvas," makeup artist Clarissa Luna says. "It literally 'sets' your foundation and concealer, and stops it from moving around on your face. And it creates a smoother finish and a flawless look overall."
While setting powder is deemed necessary by most major makeup artists and influencers (hey, Patrick Starr!), it's not always easy for those with darker skin tones to find the right one. Most powders are white or translucent, and can sometimes leave an ashy cast — or worse, photo flashback. "A lot of cosmetic companies have yet to make a universally-true translucent formula," Luna continues. So, to combat that, look for a selection that has been finely milled and tinted with your complexion in mind. See the pro picks ahead.