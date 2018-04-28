This Innovative Setting Powder Feels Like A Face Mist — & It's Perfect For Summer

Powder-to-cream lipstick. Foam-to-oil moisturizer. Waterless showers. The beauty industry is obsessed with what seem to be completely contradictory products these days, and it makes sense: They're total clickbait, with descriptions that beg you to try them out, even if you suspect they're just another marketing gimmick.
Becca's new Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder, a product that marries the cooling qualities of a facial mist and the mattifying effects of a setting powder, is one of these oxymoronic products — but it's not bullshit.
According to the brand, the loose setting powder offers extended makeup wear and a "mist-like effect" on the skin. In the pot and on your brush, it looks like any old loose powder; the magic happens once you touch it and are hit with a wave of coolness. The secret is the 50% water and glycerin-infused formula, which would evaporate if not for the unique packaging design that acts as a stopper.
It feels wet when it goes on at first, which is a strange sensation for anyone who's been using traditional powders up until this point. But once I got used to the texture, I started to really love the finish — it's dewy in all the right places and never, ever caky. I have combination-oily skin and this powder does improve the longevity of my base better than going without it, but I do find myself reaching for blotting papers to tackle shine on my nose by late afternoon. In other words, if you have very oily skin, this might not be the product for you.
Powders are, in most cases, pretty boring makeup items — especially when there's a world of lipsticks, eyeshadows, and glitters you can play with instead. But this one is different — it'll be a welcome step in my routine when temps hit the high 90s this summer, considering I only have one air conditioning unit.
