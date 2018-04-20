Tax season is officially over, which means it's time to irresponsibly spend your refund on everything you've wanted to buy all year. Just in case you haven't brainstormed a concrete plan, Sephora is here with its Beauty Insider Spring Bonus sale to help you spend all that extra cash.
Starting today, Sephora is offering loyalty members special discounts on everything (minus The Ordinary). That means 15% off the purchase for Rouge, VIB, and Insider members alike. So, if you've had a running wish list of products in your head, the time to get 'em is now through April 23. Better hurry, because we bet that Summer Fridays face mask and Fenty Beauty glitter puff will sell out any minute now.