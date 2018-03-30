Tax refund season may compete with the holidays as the most fantasy-fueled time of year. With visions of refund checks dancing in your head, it's hard not to start spending before the cash even hits your bank account — especially when Beyoncé and Jay Z announce their OTR II concert at the height of tax season.
Ahem.
"The key, no matter what position you're in financially, is to pre-plan. Because when your refund arrives, you might lose your mind and forget all the goals you had," says finance educator Tiffany Aliche.
Go analog and write down your obligations on a piece of paper, and stick it somewhere you can see it every day, she advises. Then, when you get your refund, you can run the drill the way it's supposed to go.
Not sure what to prioritize? Ahead, Aliche and two other financial experts explain the best places to start when you as you cash out this tax season.
