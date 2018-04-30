The New Generation Of Setting Powders Will Make You Glow, Not Dry You Out

When it comes to your makeup, you fall into one of two camps: You either like your face matte, or you like it dewy. Often, that means you either use a setting powder, or you don't. But now, thanks to a new generation of finishing products, those on team glow are about to get a taste of the powder life they've avoided for so long.
Whether it's mineral, loose, or pressed, the main goal of any good powder is to keep your makeup as creaseless as possible all day long — and more often than not, that means you're getting the mattifying treatment. But a baked-to-oblivion undereye isn't everyone's goal; some just want a radiant, healthy sheen. That's where the three new launches ahead come into play. These formulas include ultra-refined particles that are lightweight, silky, and — yes — really hydrating. They keep your T-zone free from the dreaded oil that hits without fail at 3 PM, but make everything else look seriously lit.
