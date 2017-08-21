5 Alternatives To This Sold Out Drugstore Highlighter

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Wet n Wild has a reputation for launching one ridiculously popular highlighter after another, and the newest addition to the brand's glow-giving family, the Mermaid Highlighting Bar, is generating just as much buzz as the rainbow and metallic versions.
The powder highlighter launched last week and is already sold out at Ulta Beauty. Like most of Wet n Wild's highlighters, the Mermaid Highlighting Bar features intense metallic pigment — this time in a pale Champagne hue. Top it off with some scales and mermaid-themed packaging and you've got yourself a surefire win.
You can still nab the Mermaid Highlighting Bar on Wet n Wild's website, but if the past is any indication, it won't last long. If you miss your chance, check out five equally affordable highlighters in the slides ahead.