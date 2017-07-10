Last summer was a great time for highlighter enthusiasts. Urban Decay introduced its line of 8-hour Afterglow Powders, Anastasia Beverly Hills gave the world its first lavender palette Moon Child, and Wet n Wild dropped its MegaGlo Highlighters. Each launch stirred up quite the frenzy within the beauty community, but none quite as much as the latter's then-limited-edition offering.
For starters, the first batch of the two-piece collection sold out in less than one hour. Then, when the brand restocked with 10 times more product (!) than the original amount, beauty fans still wiped the inventory clean in a whopping five hours. A year later, Wet n Wild made the highlighters part of its permanent lineup, but it's about to get a whole lot better: The cosmetics company will now offer four brand-new shades of its mega-popular highlighter — starting today.
Here's what you can expect: Royal Calyx (lavender), Botanic Dream (pink), Blossom Glow (champagne), and Golden Flower Crown (yellow-gold) will join the current lineup of Precious Petals (peach) and Crown Of My Canopy (copper).Even better, each one is cruelty-free and retails for $4.99. Check out each shade — and swatches! — in the slides ahead.