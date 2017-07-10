For starters, the first batch of the two-piece collection sold out in less than one hour. Then, when the brand restocked with 10 times more product (!) than the original amount, beauty fans still wiped the inventory clean in a whopping five hours. A year later, Wet n Wild made the highlighters part of its permanent lineup, but it's about to get a whole lot better: The cosmetics company will now offer four brand-new shades of its mega-popular highlighter — starting today.