Contouring. Facial massage. Botox. These are all things people might do in the hopes of getting more angular cheekbones, lifted eyebrows, and a generally more defined and youthful face. We understand the desire, but this mission (if you're on it) takes work — and heavy cash flow.
But we've got interesting news: something as simple as a haircut or just trying out a new style for a night can have a similar effect. "Hair can be used to soften hard lines or hollowed faces," says stylist Jon Reyman, founder of Spoke & Weal salons. "It can [also] work to draw attention from a drooping chin or aged neck."
All the hairstylists we chatted with for this story agreed. "A haircut can definitely not only affect a person's face, but also enhance a person’s bone structure," says Hansen Liu, a stylist at Marie Robinson Salon.
So, if you're looking to add a little life or lift to your look, but want something a bit more casual (and non-committal) than full-on Kardashian contouring or even injectables, a hair change may be in your future. Ahead, find 10 hairstyles to consider — but remember, every face is different. It's a good idea to consult with your stylist about which cut will work best to get your desired result.
