11 Hairstyles That Will Accentuate Your Best Features

Megan Cahn
Contouring. Facial massage. Botox. These are all things people might do in the hopes of getting more angular cheekbones, lifted eyebrows, and a generally more defined and youthful face. We understand the desire, but this mission (if you're on it) takes work — and heavy cash flow.

But we've got interesting news: something as simple as a haircut or just trying out a new style for a night can have a similar effect. "Hair can be used to soften hard lines or hollowed faces," says stylist Jon Reyman, founder of Spoke & Weal salons. "It can [also] work to draw attention from a drooping chin or aged neck."

All the hairstylists we chatted with for this story agreed. "A haircut can definitely not only affect a person's face, but also enhance a person’s bone structure," says Hansen Liu, a stylist at Marie Robinson Salon.

So, if you're looking to add a little life or lift to your look, but want something a bit more casual (and non-committal) than full-on Kardashian contouring or even injectables, a hair change may be in your future. Ahead, find 10 hairstyles to consider — but remember, every face is different. It's a good idea to consult with your stylist about which cut will work best to get your desired result.

