The Real Reason Rihanna Does Her Own Hair On Tour

If you want to work with the biggest pop star in the world, you've got one shot to make a first impression. That's how hairstylist Yusef Williams ended up landing a spot in Rihanna 's squad 10 years ago. "I go to Paris, and I was supposed to be there for like two days to style her and then go home," Williams says. "It was around 2007, and I gave her this crazy, wavy hair that went straight up in the air. She had colored tips, so it was like her hair was in flames. She looked in the mirror and was like, 'Holy shit.' The next morning [her team asked], 'Can you not leave? We need you to stay for the rest of the week.'"