Natural Vs Synthetic Beauty: Have We Got It All Wrong?

So if brands in both the natural and manmade arenas are championing their own way of producing formulas, and we’re to be wary of scaremongering, how can we make an informed and educated decision when it comes to what will suit us? Inge advises inspecting the ingredients list on anything you buy. “I have a list of ingredients that I look out for in skincare, so I always check that they sit high up the ingredients list (the closer to the top of the list, the higher the % used). Then I research the brand and look at their sourcing practices.” And Hirons? “I would really not worry about ingredients – assume the governing bodies have done the work for you – and buy products based on what they will do for your skin type or skin condition, as opposed to what’s in them.”