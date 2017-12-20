Whether or not it's because I finally met someone who loves me just the way I am (yack) or because I'm (all too) comfortable in front of my colleagues, how I presented myself each day became much less of a priority. But today, in the last week of December 2017, after two years of shunning my old beauty routine, I've committed to make more of an effort and take at least 20 minutes each morning to spend more time on myself in 2018. I'm not saying I was dedicated to Kylie Jenner levels of grooming previously, but every day before work I would blow-dry or straighten my hair, meticulously apply foundation, contour and add highlighter, pencil in my brows, and then apply eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, and sometimes even a set of corner lashes. It may sound like a lot but it was still an overall natural look – just an enhanced version of my natural self that helped me feel put-together and ready to take on the day. Not that I should have to justify the amount of makeup I used to wear but there is an unfair judgement of women who spend time and money on their appearance. Women's intelligence is often questioned if they take pride in their looks (no one wants to be called a bimbo) and we are regularly dismissed as superficial and vacuous for caring about a bouncy blow-dry and a perfect manicure. Hamlet condemned Ophelia for wearing makeup, announcing: "I have heard of your paintings too, well enough. God has given you one face and you make yourselves another. You jig and amble, and you lisp, you nickname God’s creatures and make your wantonness your ignorance." And still today we're inundated with endless articles revealing just how much money [insert celeb/royal/female politician] has spent on her wardrobe, makeup or salon visits as opposed to acknowledging their far more remarkable achievements.