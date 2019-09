Peruse Kay Montano's Instagram or website and you'll see countless famous faces that the international makeup artist has made up impeccably for fashion shoots and events – we're talking Liv Tyler, Kirsten Dunst, Eva Green, Claudia Schiffer and Nicole Kidman. But unlike her peers, Montano's channels are also filled with an array of images celebrating the diverse beauty and talent of lesser known faces.Montano launched ThandieKay in 2013, with long-term friend and collaborator, actress Thandie Newton, a beauty blog which not only offers makeup tips and tutorials but more importantly, contributes to the necessary conversation about beauty and diversity. The duo met over a decade ago on a shoot for British Vogue, when Thandie felt for the first time that her skin colour was being celebrated with the way in which Kay used and applied products, bringing out a richness and depth to her complexion.The pair decided to set up a website, offering women a place to be inspired by broader beauty ideals than those we typically see in the media. And boy are we thankful for ThandieKay Below, we stole some time with Kay from her busy schedule in order to delve into her makeup bag, talk tricks of the trade and find out about her hero products.Tie my hair in a topknot, add a hairpiece onto it, put lots of jewellery on, apply BB cream, concealer, blusher, curl my eyelashes and put mascara on. Run out of the door with great shoes and a cool handbag.Skin continually changes throughout your life, so your foundation has to change too. My general go-to however are two Bobbi Brown Foundation sticks as most of us with medium-darker skin need two different shades.Rimmel mascara and Bourjois blusher