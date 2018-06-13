It's safe to say that Deciem has well and truly spoiled us beauty-obsessives this month.
First, they lifted the lid on an entirely new beauty brand, ABNOMALY, which currently consists of a range of Instagram-worthy, science-driven skincare balms called Petrowhat? And the best part is that they'll be expanding pretty soon.
Then, they announced that expert-approved skincare brand The Ordinary would be branching out into haircare, with the launch of their debut product, the Multi-Peptide Serum For Hair Density, £15.80. Hello, lustrous lengths.
But there's even more reason to get excited because Deciem founder, Brandon Truaxe, has just announced that The Ordinary will be adding to the ever-expanding line with a whole hoard of facial cleansers – and boy, is our skin ready for them.
They've brought us failsafe products we now can't imagine our skincare arsenals without, including the Granactive Retinoid 2%, £8, and the Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, £6.80, but believe it or not, this is The Ordinary's first foray into cleansers. Yep, really.
Taking to Instagram yesterday evening, Brandon enthusiastically revealed that the brand will be unveiling a range of cleansers created especially for a multitude of different skin types: acids for those of us prone to excessive oiliness and cleansing oils for drier skin, to name but a few.
"We’re doing cleansers, many cleansers, soon under The Ordinary," Brandon told his followers.
"The first one is a salicylic 2% with activated charcoal. There’s also going to be a 10% salicylic acid (US only, unfortunately) and there is a 10% azelaic acid cleanser that will help with redness. There’s a squalene oil-based cleanser gel which is fantastic and a few other oil cleansers," he continued, before giving his followers a glimpse of the salicylic and activated charcoal product, with which he cleansed his skin on camera.
While we don't know what the packaging will look like just yet, we have a feeling it'll be just as aesthetically pleasing as the apothecary-style bottles that house everything else.
Arguably, cleansing is the most important step in your skincare routine. It's only when your skin is totally free from makeup, grime, excess oil and dead skin cells that your skincare products can get to work properly and deliver the best results. So it wasn't long before fans of The Ordinary took to the comments to share their excitement.
"Brandon, you're killing me. Release everything. SOS," wrote one, while another said, "This is so exciting and amazing. I literally cannot wait."
We second that.
Brandon hasn't given us a release date just yet but, as always, we'll be keeping a close eye on the website. In the meantime, you can expect The Ordinary's much-anticipated sun care range to drop any day now...
