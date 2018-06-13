"The first one is a salicylic 2% with activated charcoal. There’s also going to be a 10% salicylic acid (US only, unfortunately) and there is a 10% azelaic acid cleanser that will help with redness. There’s a squalene oil-based cleanser gel which is fantastic and a few other oil cleansers," he continued, before giving his followers a glimpse of the salicylic and activated charcoal product, with which he cleansed his skin on camera.