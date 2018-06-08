The Ordinary Is Branching Out Into Haircare – & This Is The First Product

In keeping with The Ordinary's shelfie-worthy aesthetic, the haircare formula is housed in the brand's signature, 100% recyclable apothecary-style dropper bottle, complete with UV protection to preserve the ingredients. So what's the best way to use it? Well, if you're after a little more volume or are looking to try new solutions to combat hair thinning, your best bet is to regularly massage it on to a clean, dry scalp before bed to promote healthier hair. You can then wash it off in the morning.