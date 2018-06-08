The Ordinary Is Branching Out Into Haircare – & This Is The First Product

They've brought us transformative skincare products we now can't imagine our routines without (namely the dermatologist-approved Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion, £8, and Lactic Acid 10% + HA 2%, £5.80 – total gems), as well as a hoard of makeup products, including 21 shades of serum and full coverage foundation.
So it was only a matter of time before cult beauty brand, The Ordinary, branched out into haircare.
Taking to Instagram not long ago, Deciem revealed that the latest product to join the ranks would be a hair serum – The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density, £5.90, to be exact – and you can finally get your hands on it.
Advertisement
Devout fans of The Ordinary will already know that a handful of products, like the 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Moroccan Argan Oil, £5.90, can already be used on both skin and hair. But the Multi-Peptide Serum is the brand's first and only actual haircare product so far, so you can understand our excitement, right?
And here's what you can expect. The vegan, silicone- and cruelty-free formula boasts some serious technology with the ability to take all kinds of lengths from limp to lustrous. We're talking "fuller, thicker, denser and healthier hair", according to Deciem.
To get science-y, the formula includes the brand's patented REDENSYL complex, which combines plant extracts, as well as the Procapil peptide complex – a megamix of strand-plumping peptides and Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1 – an ingredient renowned for promoting scalp circulation. And good circulation = healthy hair follicles.
In keeping with The Ordinary's shelfie-worthy aesthetic, the haircare formula is housed in the brand's signature, 100% recyclable apothecary-style dropper bottle, complete with UV protection to preserve the ingredients. So what's the best way to use it? Well, if you're after a little more volume or are looking to try new solutions to combat hair thinning, your best bet is to regularly massage it on to a clean, dry scalp before bed to promote healthier hair. You can then wash it off in the morning.
And the question on everyone's lips is: will there be any more products? A Deciem spokesperson mentioned that The Ordinary is constantly expanding, so there could be many more launches in the pipeline. We noticed that the product sits under its own new Hair Care tab on the website, so we'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled.
In other Deciem news, the company recently unveiled yet another beauty brand, ABNOMALY. Having launched with four multipurpose balms at just £7 a pop, there are plans to add heaps more products to the Instagrammable line – and we now know that it won't just be skincare.
Oh Deciem, you do spoil us.
Advertisement