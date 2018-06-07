If Drunk Elephant and Glossier had a baby, we think it would look a lot like new skincare brand ABNOMALY.
Falling under the Deciem umbrella, which currently brings us Niod, Hylamide and, of course, The Ordinary, to name but a few R29-approved brands, ABNOMALY is the latest to fight for a spot inside your beauty bag – and even though it only launched in-store and online today, we're already sold.
The debut – and so far, only – product is a lip and skin ointment, Petrowhat? So what makes it different from all the other multi-purpose balms that currently live in your handbag? Well, this one swaps petrolatum – aka paraffin, which can be sticky, smell like straight-up chemicals and cause clogged pores (hello, spots) – in favour of an army of cruelty-free, vegan, plant-based ingredients and natural flavours.
That's not all, though. According to the website, each balm is filled to bursting with skin-identical amino acids, which are known for their ability to maintain hydration. Our skin actually produces certain amino acids naturally, but when skin is rough, dry and a little lacklustre, it's a sign that the levels need topping up. In fact, there probably isn't a beauty gripe it can't sort – chapped lips, ragged cuticles and frizzy bits, be gone.
PS. The minimal packaging is cute, too.
Taking to social media not long ago, Deciem revealed that ABNOMALY is "too screwed up to fit into our otherwise more normal brands". While we're not entirely sure what that means, we have a feeling that, just like The Ordinary, the collection is going to make a lot of waves in the beauty industry.
In fact, the way it was born already has – according to Deciem's Facebook page, ABNOMALY was created out of boredom. No, really. Each product was apparently designed to stave off restlessness in the Deciem lab. At least they're honest.
Available to buy now, you can choose from Rio (guava flavour), Bali (pineapple), Milk (coconut milk) and Baobab, all £7 each – but it shouldn't be very long until the line expands. In the meantime, we'll take two of each, please.
