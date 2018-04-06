I don’t have any real problems with my skin. That’s not meant to be a brag! It’s just usually well behaved; I get the odd spot and sometimes it feels sort of dry, but it’s mostly somewhere in the middle. I don’t have eczema or pigmentation, it’s not super sensitive or oily, it’s just... standard. As I get into my mid-20s, I do want to get more into skincare but it’s all so confusing. I have no idea what I really need, or how much to spend. Please help!