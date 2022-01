“My Face Was On Fire”: Why You Should Never Attempt Microneedling At Home

Millward explains that cosmetic (epidermal-needling) and clinical (dermal-needling) are two very different treatments. "Typically, an at-home device would vary between 0.1mm-0.3mm in terms of needle depth and is primarily designed to enhance skincare ingredient absorption," he says. With a professional treatment, the depth increases to 0.5mm-1.5mm in an aesthetician's clinic or even deeper, up to 3mm, in a dermatologist's clinic as the aim is to create a wound to trigger regeneration. Frighteningly, these professional-depth rollers are now readily available online for anyone to buy and use at home. "Originally, you had to have either a medical background or be an aesthetician trained in microneedling to be able to access them and perform the treatment," Lisa Montlake, advanced aesthetician and cofounder of Fern Skin Clinic tells R29. She adds: "It has only been in more recent years that professional rollers could alarmingly be purchased online by the general public."