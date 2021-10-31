I don't believe you need to splurge to get your hands on effective skincare. Of course, luxury products have their merits, too. Many include expensive and rare ingredients, are formulated and tested by the best dermatologists in the business and are packaged in a way that prolongs their potency a lot better (not to mention look good in your #shelfie). While I've tried my fair share of big-budget buys as a beauty editor, I always seem to go back to the more purse-friendly options — but there's one luxe brand that continues to stand out.