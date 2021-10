First up, the Decree Light Cleanse, £44 , (or £15 for 30ml). According to Dr Sturnham, your morning cleanse should be nourishing, hydrating and non-stripping. Overnight, you can accumulate a build up of excess oil, and remnants of your overnight skincare can clog skin. That said, a morning cleanse should be a lot gentler than your evening cleanse, as you don't need to chip away at the day's grime or makeup (unless you've slept in it)! I really love this cleanser. Not only does it smell luxe (like rose water), but it cleanses without feeling drying and makes my combination skin gleam (that'll be the moisturising glycerin and rose seed oil). The airtight pump means you won't spill a drop in the shower, nor will you expose any of the ingredients to the elements, which keeps them for longer. If you don't want to shell out on a separate product, you could always double cleanse with this in the evening (cleanse, rinse and repeat) because it's just as good at melting away heavy foundation and mascara.