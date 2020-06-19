50+ Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Support Year-Round

Black women don't need a statistic to tell you that they outspend the rest of the market on bath and body products. (But in case you do: It's a whopping 19%, according to Nielsen). From conditioners for our curls and kinks to lipsticks that enhance our melanin, beauty runs deep through Black culture, and we have the numbers to back it up.
But despite our tremendous spending power, Black women are still overlooked and undervalued in the beauty industry — with fewer than 1% of Black female founders receiving funding. It's a reality that directly affects their communities, but it's something consumers can change right now. "By supporting businesses owned by Black people, you empower our success," explains Nyakio Grieco, founder of Nyakio Beauty. "By investing in Black and brown people with your dollars, you are helping to eliminate generational poverty."
So, as the world comes together to protest police brutality and racial injustice in our country, and you're asking: What can I do? How can I help? The answer — which also includes electing Black officials, reforming racist judicial systems, and employing Black leadership — can also be as simple as buying a new lipgloss. Talk is cheap, and putting your money behind Black-owned businesses is an easy step that can have a measurable impact. Check out 50 of our favorite Black-owned beauty brands, ahead.
So, as the world comes together to protest police brutality and racial injustice in our country, and you're asking: What can I do? How can I help? The answer — which also includes electing Black officials, reforming racist judicial systems, and employing Black leadership — can also be as simple as buying a new lipgloss. Talk is cheap, and putting your money behind Black-owned businesses is an easy step that can have a measurable impact. Check out 50 of our favorite Black-owned beauty brands, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.