Brown girls know the challenge of finding makeup that truly matches all too well. Getting a foundation with the right undertone that won’t make you look ashy or orange? Struggle. Purchasing a contour palette that doesn’t disappear right into your face? Struggle. Finding a nude lip color that won’t leave you looking washed out? You get the point. But there is one makeup product that we can always count on: brown lipstick.
There’s a special place for the color in a Black girl’s beauty collection. Brown lipstick was poppin’ when Brandy wore it back in the ‘90s, and it hasn't lost its allure in the decades since. Just like Black women run the gamut from fair to deep, the shades of brown are equally nuanced, but there’s a shade that’ll look good on all levels of melanin. You can wear a rich mahogany color when you’re feeling bold, paint on a milk chocolate hue as your everyday lipstick, or choose a shade that's close to your complexion to truly achieve a “nude” look.
To help you find the most bangin' brown lipstick, we asked the pros and Refinery29 staffers to spill on their favorite formulas, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.