Spike Lee Honors Prince — & Wears All Black Designers

Prince was Lee's longtime friend — and the musician's trademark color, of course, was purple. As The Times notes, “Lee and Prince first met when the musician, impressed by the director’s 1986 debut feature film, She’s Gotta Have It , flew him out to Paisley Park in Minnesota, around the time that Prince was working on the film Graffiti Bridge. There was an immediate sense of understanding between the two men. They remained close, despite not seeing each other very often.”