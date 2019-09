Reimagining The Look Of She's Gotta Have It — 31 Years Later

On Thanksgiving Day, Netflix released She’s Gotta Have It , Spike Lee’s 10-episode series reboot of the 1986 black-and-white film; the one that forever changed the mold on how Black women and their sexuality were explored on film. As John Michael Reefer, the costume designer for the original production, tells Refinery29, at the time, “Nola [Darling’s] character was an example of the male gaze fully realized and eroticized. With few other examples of Black women or women of color at the time of its release, this portrayal was characterized as groundbreaking. Her character set a tone for the objectification of Black women and women of color and has given the broader market of content creators a license to marginalize Black women and women of color up to this day.”